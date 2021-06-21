Cabinet Sub-Committee decides not to increase gas prices

The Cabinet Sub-Committee has decided not to increase the prices of LG gas, according to Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to look into the revision of gas prices had convened a meeting this morning (21) to decide on the request made by gas companies to increase the price of domestic LP gas cylinders.

Accordingly, a decision was taken by the Cabinet Sub-Committee that the price of gas should not be increased at this point, the minister said.

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. and Laugfs Gas PLC had requested the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on several occasions during the past months to allow an increase in the prices of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) citing financial crises due to rising gas prices in the world market.

During a meeting with the Cabinet Sub-Committee last week, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. had reportedly proposed to move up the price of a domestic gas cylinder by Rs. 600 while Laugfs Gas PLC called for a price hike by Rs. 700.