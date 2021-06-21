combank flash banner
Anusha Palpita appointed Chairman of DLB

June 21, 2021   02:53 pm

Anusha Palpita has been appointed as the Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board (DLB).

The former Secretary to the Ministry of Industries had recently written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requesting for a premature retirement.

The Senior Sri Lanka Administrative Officer had previously served as Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) as well as the Additional Secretary to Ministry of Home Affairs.

A Special Grade Officer of Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS), he was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Industries when the incumbent government came to power.

