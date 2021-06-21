combank flash banner
PLC
Parliamentary sittings limited to two days this week

Parliamentary sittings limited to two days this week

June 21, 2021   03:28 pm

The Committee on Parliamentary Business meeting chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena which was held today (21), decided that the Parliament will convene tomorrow (22) and the day after (23).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill and Regulations under the Lands Acquisition Act will be taken up for debate tomorrow (22), the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said. 

The vote will be taken at 4.00 pm at the end of the debate.

Time will be allotted on the same day from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral answers of the Members of Parliament. Thereafter, Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up for debate from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake further stated that a Resolution under the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, 02 Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act and the supplementary estimate submitted for government expenditure and the control of COVID-19 will also be taken up for debate on the 23rd.

Time will be allotted on the same day from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral answers of the Members of Parliament. Thereafter, Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition will be taken up for debate from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories