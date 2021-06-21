Parliamentary sittings limited to two days this week

The Committee on Parliamentary Business meeting chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena which was held today (21), decided that the Parliament will convene tomorrow (22) and the day after (23).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill and Regulations under the Lands Acquisition Act will be taken up for debate tomorrow (22), the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.

The vote will be taken at 4.00 pm at the end of the debate.

Time will be allotted on the same day from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral answers of the Members of Parliament. Thereafter, Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up for debate from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake further stated that a Resolution under the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, 02 Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act and the supplementary estimate submitted for government expenditure and the control of COVID-19 will also be taken up for debate on the 23rd.

Time will be allotted on the same day from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral answers of the Members of Parliament. Thereafter, Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition will be taken up for debate from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.