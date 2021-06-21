combank flash banner
PLC
Three PNB officers arrested over drug racket remanded

Three PNB officers arrested over drug racket remanded

June 21, 2021   04:20 pm

Three officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who were under detention orders for over one year after being arrested in connection with a drug racket, have been remanded until June 28 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

A Sub-Inspector (SI), a Sergeant and a Constable, who were detained for over a year following their arrest along with several other PNB officers with ties to a drug racket, were today produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika C. Ragala by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

CID officers informed the court that investigations into the suspects have not concluded and therefore requested that they be placed under remand custody.

After considering the fact presented, the Chief Magistrate ordered to remand the suspects until June 28. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories