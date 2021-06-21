Three PNB officers arrested over drug racket remanded

Three officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who were under detention orders for over one year after being arrested in connection with a drug racket, have been remanded until June 28 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

A Sub-Inspector (SI), a Sergeant and a Constable, who were detained for over a year following their arrest along with several other PNB officers with ties to a drug racket, were today produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika C. Ragala by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

CID officers informed the court that investigations into the suspects have not concluded and therefore requested that they be placed under remand custody.

After considering the fact presented, the Chief Magistrate ordered to remand the suspects until June 28.