Guidelines for govt and private sector on calling employees to work

The Director General of Health Services says that the heads of all government ministries, institutions and semi-government institutions that come under the category of essential services must only call the required number of officials and staff to work.

Meanwhile each employee attached to ministries, government and semi-government institutions that are considered non-essential services must only be called to work for a maximum 2 days per week.

However, that too is allowed only if the said official or employee is unable to carry out his duties from home, the press release issued by the Director General said.

It further said that employees who are being called to work must be provided transport facilities from their home to the office under health guidelines, as public transport has been reserved only for essential services.

The Director General of Health Services states that private sector offices must operate with the minimum number of staff while urging to work from home as much as possible.

The Director General’s press release is a further clarification in relation to the special health guidelines issued yesterday to be followed when travel restrictions are eased.

