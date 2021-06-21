The UN human rights chief on Monday expressed concern regarding the recent appointments to Sri Lanka’s Office of Missing Persons and Office for Reparations as well as the country’s recent counter-terrorism regulations.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet made these remarks during the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s 47th session in Geneva.

“In Sri Lanka, I am concerned by further Government measures perceived as targeting Muslims, and by the harassment of Tamils, including in the context of commemoration events for those who died at the end of the war.”

“I am concerned that recent appointments to the Office of Missing Persons and Office for Reparations, and steps to discourage investigations into past crimes, are further undermining victims’ trust,” she said in her opening address.

Bachelet said the recent counter-terrorism regulations – which include the listing and/or prohibition of more than 300 Tamil and Muslim groups and individuals for alleged support of terrorism – will also not advance reconciliation.

She further said that regulations now permit the arbitrary administrative detention of people for up to two years, without trial for the purposes of de-radicalisation.

“I also note a continuing series of deaths in police custody and in the context of police encounters with alleged criminal gangs.” A thorough, prompt and independent investigation should be conducted, she said.

“We will continue to engage with the Government, and I will update the Council further at the September session, including on progress in implementing the new accountability mandate.”

The High Commissioner for Human Rights also expressed concerns about human rights in areas such as China, Mexico, Russia and the Tigray region of Ethiopia. She said she hopes to address Myanmar and other rights issues in places such as Ukraine, Nicaragua and Iran later in the session.

The session, which lasts until July 13 and which is being held virtually due to continued Covid-19 restrictions, is due to feature an eagerly anticipated report about systemic racism, and draft resolutions focused on a range of concerning rights situations, including in Myanmar, Belarus and Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.