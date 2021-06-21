Coronavirus: 1,731 new cases and 1,898 recoveries reported

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,731 persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus today (21).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the so far to 241,420.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health also confirmed that 1,898 patients being treated for Covid-19 have been discharged after completing their recovery.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 207,287.