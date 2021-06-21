Coronavirus: 1,731 new cases and 1,898 recoveries reported
June 21, 2021 06:45 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 1,731 persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus today (21).
All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the so far to 241,420.
Meanwhile the Ministry of Health also confirmed that 1,898 patients being treated for Covid-19 have been discharged after completing their recovery.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 207,287.