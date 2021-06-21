Talawakelle-Lindula UC chairman and others released on police bail

The Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council, who was arrested along with several others for violating quarantine laws, has been released on police bail.

The chairman had been arrested by Talawakelle Police following a complaint received by the police emergency hotline (119) that he was holding a function at a private banquet hall in the Talawakelle town with 06 businessmen.

The arrested suspects have been released on police bail while a case has been filed against them with the Nuwala-Eliya Magistrate’s Court.

The health officials in the area have subsequently taken steps to self-quarantine the Urban Council chairman and other accused at their homes until July 04 while they are to be subjected to PCR tests.