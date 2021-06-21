A tipper truck driver has been shot dead by a police officer attached to State Minister S. Viyalendiran’s security detail when he opened fire at the truck opposite the state minister’s residence in Batticaloa.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that a person had been shot dead at Sinna Urani in Batticaloa at around 5.10 p.m. this evening (21).

A Police Constable (PC) who was providing security at the residence of State Minister S. Viyalendiran had shot at the person, who has been identified as the driver of a tipper truck transporting sand.

The police constable has been arrested along with his weapon by the HQI Batticaloa and a special team has been deployed to conduct investigations, the police spokesman said.

According to the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that there was a quarrel between the tipper truck driver and the constable three days ago.

The murder has happened as a result of that incident, the police spokesman said.

Further investigations are underway by Batticaloa Police on instructions of SSP Batticaloa.

However, it has been revealed that State Minister Viyalendiran was not at home when the incident occurred today, he said.