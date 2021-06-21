combank flash banner
Over 2,000 coronavirus cases reported within today

June 21, 2021   08:51 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 367 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today increasing the daily count of positive cases to 2,098.

All new cases reported today are associated with the New Year cluster. 

This brings the tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 241,820.

Presently a total of 31,952 patients infected with the virus are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres while total recoveries stands at 207,287. 

