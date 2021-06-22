combank flash banner
Isolation orders issued on two more areas

June 22, 2021   07:15 am

Two localities in Colombo and Ratnapura districts were placed under isolation orders effective from 6.00 am today (June 22), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

The head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the following areas will accordingly be isolated until further notice:

Colombo District
Kolonnawa police area
• Sri Anandarama Road in Serapura GN Divison

Ratnapura District
Godakawela police area
• Kotawala GN Division

In the meantime, the isolation orders imposed on the following locality have been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today:

Gampaha District
Mahabage police area
• George Road in Kerengapokuna GN Division

