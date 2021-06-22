Isolation orders issued on two more areas
June 22, 2021 07:15 am
Two localities in Colombo and Ratnapura districts were placed under isolation orders effective from 6.00 am today (June 22), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.
The head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the following areas will accordingly be isolated until further notice:
Colombo District
• Sri Anandarama Road in Serapura GN Divison
Ratnapura District
• Kotawala GN Division
In the meantime, the isolation orders imposed on the following locality have been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today:
Gampaha District
• George Road in Kerengapokuna GN Division