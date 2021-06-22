Isolation orders issued on two more areas

Two localities in Colombo and Ratnapura districts were placed under isolation orders effective from 6.00 am today (June 22), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

The head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the following areas will accordingly be isolated until further notice:

Colombo District

Kolonnawa police area

• Sri Anandarama Road in Serapura GN Divison

Ratnapura District

Godakawela police area

• Kotawala GN Division

In the meantime, the isolation orders imposed on the following locality have been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today: