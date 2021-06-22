Slight change in prevailing weather expected in coming days

A slight change in the prevailing weather condition is expected in the next few days (particularly from June 23), says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district in the evening or night.



Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be south-westerly in other sea areas around the island.

The Meteorology Department says the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.