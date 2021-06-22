More people arrested for violating face masks & social distancing rules

Sri Lanka Police has arrested more 396 people yesterday (June 21) for failing to follow health protocols while in public, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

Police operations to apprehend people who do not wear face masks and maintain social distancing were carried on yesterday although travel restrictions were eased at 4.00 am, the police spokesman stated in a statement.

Legal actions will be sought against the arrestees under the provisions of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance and the Penal Code, he stated, adding that they will soon be noticed to appear before the court.

If found guilty, the arrestees will either be subjected to a fine not less than Rs. 10,000 or a 6-month prison sentence or both punishments, DIG Rohana noted.