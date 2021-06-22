SJB no-confidence motion against Gammanpila submitted to Speaker

The no-confidence filed against Minister Udaya Gammanpila by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has been handed over to the Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

On June 16, several Members of Parliament representing the SJB signed a 10-point motion of no confidence against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila, citing the recent ‘arbitrary’ increase in fuel prices.

It alleged that the energy minister had proceeded to increase the fuel prices without the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers and thereby violated a pledge under the Constitution.

The motion also cites the recent statement issued by the General Secretary of the ruling party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) regarding the fuel price hike.