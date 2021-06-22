SJB protests against fuel price hike

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a protest this morning (June 22) over the government’s decision to increase fuel prices.

Reportedly, the protest was carried out against the ‘oppression of people by the government by arbitrarily increasing fuel prices’.

Protestors arrived near the Parliament from the Head Office of SJB in a procession of vehicles including buses, tractors, and backhoe machines to mark their objections. Once the procession arrived at the parliament roundabout, the protestors moved forward on foot into the parliament premises to attend today’s parliamentary session.

The protest was carried out under the supervision of the leader of SJB, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion filed by SJB against Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila was also handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena this morning.