Supplementary estimate of Rs 200 bn tabled in parliament

June 22, 2021   02:01 pm

A supplementary estimate for Rs 200 billion has been tabled at the parliament for the control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Communication Division of the Parliament, this is for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, payment of the Rs 5,000 allowance, and other COVID-19 related expenses.

The supplementary estimate was presented by Chief Government Whip, Minister Johnston Fernando.

Minister Fernando also proposed to refer it to the Committee on Public Finance.

In addition, the Minister also presented the Annual Report of the Ministry of Finance for 2020 to Parliament and it is proposed to refer it to the Advisory Committee on the Ministry of Finance.

