Kudu Mangalika arrested with heroin

Western Province Anti-Corruption Unit of the Police Crime Division has arrested a woman over drug trafficking charges.

The arrestee is a 40-year-old resident of Kelaniya named Kalupahanage Mangalika alias ‘Kudu Mangalika’.

Officers have seized 100 grams of heroin in 800 packets made ready for sale.

The worth of the stash is nearly Rs 01 million, according to the Police.

In addition, cash worth Rs 50,800, believed to be earned from drug trafficking, has also been found on the suspect.

The suspect will be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (June 23).