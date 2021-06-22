Uptick in COVID cases as 1,320 more people test positive

The Ministry of Health says 1,320 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (June 22).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 243,140.

As per statistics, 31,263 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 209,296 today as 2,009 patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus had returned to health. According to official data, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,633.