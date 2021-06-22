Daily coronavirus cases count climbs to 2,071

The Health Ministry says 751 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (June 22) increasing the daily count of positive cases to 2,071.

All new cases reported within the day have been associated with the New Year cluster.

This brings the tally of confirmed infections of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 243,891.

As many as 209,296 recoveries and 2,704 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, more than 31,000 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.