COPE to summon several institutions including SriLankan, Insurance Corporation

SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and several other institutions have been issued summons to appear before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), its Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath said.

The decision was taken at the special COPE meeting held in Parliament today (22), according to the Communications Department of the Parliament.

The meeting had been convened to decide on how future meetings should be held amidst the pandemic situation as committee meetings could not be held as usual.

Reportedly, the committee members have agreed to summon SriLankan Airlines on July 06 and Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation on July 07 before the COPE Committee to review the current context of the relevant institutions.

The COPE expects to inquire into the current status of Litro Gas Lanka Company and Litro Gas Terminal Lanka Company under the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation.

In addition, the committee members agreed to summon institutions which could not be summoned previously starting from July 08.

The COPE also focused on the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund, which is currently under the Mahapola Trust Fund which has been proposed to be taken up in Parliament for debate.

Meanwhile, the methodology for holding COPE meetings in line with health regulations in the face of the prevailing COVID situation was also taken into discussion. Accordingly, 06 officials including the Chairman of the relevant public institution, officials in charge of institutional accounts as well as the secretary of the relevant ministry of which the said institution is affiliated to will be summoned before the committee while having the other officials connected through digital platforms.

Ministers Mahinda Amaraweera, Sarath Weerasekara, State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, Indika Anuruddha Herath, D.V. Chanaka, Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Jagath Pushpakumara, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Eran Wickramaratne, Harsha de Silva, Nalin Bandara, S.M. Marikkar have attended the COPE meeting today.