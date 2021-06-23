Eleven more localities in 2 districts isolated from today

Eleven more localities were isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 23), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

According to the head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, isolation orders were issued on 10 localities in Batticaloa District and another in Trincomalee District.

Trincomalee District

Trincomalee Police Area

• Nagaraja Walawwa area

Batticaloa District

Valacchenai Police Area

• 1st Cross Street, Brainthurachenai 206

• 2nd Cross Street, Brainthurachenai 206