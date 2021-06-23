Eleven more localities in 2 districts isolated from today
June 23, 2021 06:49 am
Eleven more localities were isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 23), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.
According to the head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, isolation orders were issued on 10 localities in Batticaloa District and another in Trincomalee District.
Trincomalee District
• Nagaraja Walawwa area
Batticaloa District
• 1st Cross Street, Brainthurachenai 206
• 2nd Cross Street, Brainthurachenai 206
• Kattankudy 04
• Kattankudy South
• Kattankudy 05
• New Kattankudy East
• New Kattankudy North
• New Kattankudy South
• Karabala Road, A.L.S. Mawatha, Nuraniya Cemetery and Beach Road