X-Press Pearl: Five sub-committees to assess damages caused by shipwreck

Five sub-committees have been appointed to assess the damages caused by the massive fire onboard Singapore-registered container ship X-Press Pearl, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

Relevant sub-committees have been appointed under the following five sectors:

• Insurance Sub-committee

• Legal Sub-committee

• Fisheries Sub-committee

• Environmental Sub-committee

• Economic Sub-committee

Accordingly, meetings will be chaired by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, Minister of Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abegunawardhana, State Minister of Multi-Day Fishing Activities and Fish Exports Kanchana Wijesekara, State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Cleanliness Dr. Nalaka Godahewa and Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam will be convened to assess the damages.

Any interest individual, group or organization can submit information regarding the damages caused by the cargo shipwreck to the aforementioned sub-committees via following fax number or the e-mail address on or before the 2nd of July: 0112 445447 / reforms@moi.gov.lk