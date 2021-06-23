Police apprehend 433 more quarantine law violators

June 23, 2021   10:01 am

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 433 more people on Tuesday (June 22) for failing to follow health protocols while in public, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, majority of the arrests were made in Matale and Embilipitiya areas.

Reportedly, a total of 42,347 arrests with regard to violations of quarantine regulations have been made since last year.

Speaking further, DIG Rohana said legal actions will be sought against the arrestees under the provisions of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance and the Penal Code.

Special operations to apprehend people flouting quarantine regulations were carried on from Monday (June 21) although travel restrictions were eased at 4.00 am. Island-wide travel restrictions are expected to come into force again at 10.00 pm today and will be effective until 4.00 am on Friday (June 25).

