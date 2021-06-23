Ranil sworn in as Member of Parliament

Former Prime Minister and United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as a Member of the Parliament.

He took oaths before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at the parliamentary session today (June 23).

Wickremesinghe was named for the National List seat of the UNP after a prolonged period of not naming a candidate for the vacancy.

Wickremesinghe was nominated at the party’s Working Committee meeting recently, following several rounds of discussions on the matter.