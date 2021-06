State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) has purchased 78,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated.

The purchased vaccines are to be delivered to Sri Lanka in 03 consignments, he said.

Accordingly, the vaccines will arrive in the country within the first 3 weeks of July, with 26,000 doses per week.