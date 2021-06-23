Koku Chaminda arrested

A main accomplice of the drug trafficker and underworld figure ‘Harak Kota’ has been arrested by officers of the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD).

The suspect has been arrested during a raid carried out near Galle Road in Weligama at around 08.30 pm last night (June 22).

Officers have found 03 grams 650 milligrams of heroin on the suspect as well.

The suspect has been identified as the 39-year-old resident of Weligama named Samarasinghe Gamagei Chaminda alias ‘Koku Chaminda’.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.