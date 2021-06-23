Veteran dancer Kulasiri Budawatta passes away

June 23, 2021   04:33 pm

Veteran dancer Kulasiri Budawatta has passed away at the age of 71, family sources confirmed.

Mr Budawatte, who was well-known for his iconographic and pioneering choreography, is the founder of the ‘Budawatta Dance institute’ which specializes in traditional and modern dancing.

Taking up dancing at a very younger age, he managed to develope a unique style that made him a cultural icon.

Mr Budawatte remained a gifted, committed teacher throughout his life and through his guidance many of his students have become successful professionals in the field.

Reportedly, he had been suffering from serious health ailments for a long time. Mr Budawatte is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

