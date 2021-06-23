Ranil hits out at semi-militarization of country and failure of COVID task force

UNP MP Ranil Wickremesinghe says that Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 Task Force is a “complete failure” and questioned as to why the relevant powers and responsibility is not vested with the Cabinet of Ministers.

The former Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the parliament for the first time after he was sworn in as a new Member of Parliament before the Speaker today (23).

“What has happened today? We can say one thing. This task force is a complete failure,” he said, adding that the country cannot move forward with this task force as it has failed and that everything has increased.

The UNP National List MP said that according to Sri Lanka’s constitution this responsibility should be with the Cabinet and the parliament which the Cabinet is accountable to.

“Why are these powers not given to the Cabinet?” He pointed out that as per the provisions of the Constitution only the Cabinet can control the government.

Wickremesinghe urged the incumbent Prime Minister and the Cabinet Ministers to accept the responsibility and that if they make mistakes it can be pointed out in the House.

He once questioned as to why the Cabinet of Ministers are not tasked with these.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has a special advisory group of experts and that in Sri Lanka there is no such thing. “There is only one committee and it has been handed over to a department head.”

“The Army Commander is the head of a department. How can he do this work?”

Wickremesinghe pointed out that only ministers or the Cabinet can give orders to Secretaries and that the heads of departments are given orders by the Ministerial Secretaries based n the situation of the ministers.

“Why are these powers not being implemented?” He urged the ministers to take leadership so that these matters can be discussed in the parliament.

He said that what has happed today is that the military is governing the country and this cannot be done as it is wrong. The former PM said that he has no personal dispute with the Army Commander, but this cannot be allowed as it is leading to ‘militarization’.

The UNP leader said he has no issue with the ministers taking responsibility as it was the people’s mandate and cannot be debated. “But we are criticizing you for going towards a semi-militarization and handing over the powers without making use of the mandate.”