We can save this country - Health Minister

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi says she has given directives to impose severe penalties on individuals who violate health guidelines imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

She mentioned this addressing the media following a ceremony held at the Kalutara Hospital.

The Minister said that it would be difficult to save the country from the pandemic if such severe punishments are not meted out.

She added that the Sri Lanka Police and the Ministry of Health would work together to enforce the law in this regard.

Minister Wanniarachchi further said, “When we say shopping malls cannot be opened, they cannot be opened. The Ministry and will work together with the Police to act strictly against such incidents.

We can save this country. We are confident that this disease can be eradicated. We were able to do that in the first COVID-19 wave. The second wave of COVID-19 was also controlled. Suppressing the third wave is not a difficult task.

We have made legal provisions for that. Those laws should be implemented in the country. If that does not happen, let’s work to eradicate this disease by issuing a gazette to revise the legal fine of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 50,000.”