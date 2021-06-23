Coronavirus death toll up by 65 fatalities

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 65 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (June 21).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2769.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 25 females and 40 males.

Two of them is aged below 30 years, ten victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 53 are aged 60 and above.