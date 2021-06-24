Application for A/L result rescrutiny only through online

June 24, 2021   10:54 am

Applications for the rescrutiny of 2020 G. C. E. Advanced Level Examination results will only be called online, the Department of Examinations announced.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha stated that applications will be accepted from today (June 24) onwards.

The closing date for applications is on July 10.

The Commissioner also stated that the recommendation of the principal is not required for the applications of school applicants.

Candidates can apply by visiting the website of the Sri Lanka Department of Examinations, www.doenets.lk.

“You can also apply through the special app we have developed for mobile phones,” Commissioner said.

