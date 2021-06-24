Man arrested in Dematagoda with cannabis
June 24, 2021 12:38 pm
The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested an individual while in the possession of Cannabis worth over Rs 4 million.
The arrest has been made yesterday (June 23) at the Dematagoda area.
The arrested suspect is a male aged 24 years, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.
A total of 4 kilograms of cannabis has been found on the suspect.
The seized cannabis stock is worth Rs 4.5 million, the Police said.
Investigations into the matter are underway.