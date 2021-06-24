Man arrested in Dematagoda with cannabis

June 24, 2021   12:38 pm

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested an individual while in the possession of Cannabis worth over Rs 4 million.

The arrest has been made yesterday (June 23) at the Dematagoda area.

The arrested suspect is a male aged 24 years, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A total of 4 kilograms of cannabis has been found on the suspect.

The seized cannabis stock is worth Rs 4.5 million, the Police said.

Investigations into the matter are underway. 

