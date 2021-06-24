Lioness Sheena at Dehiwala Zoo contracts COVID-19

An adult female lion named ‘Sheena’ at the Dehiwala Zoological Garden is confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, the Department of Zoology.

The results of the PCR tests carried out on the 12-year old lioness have confirmed the matter, according to officials.

The lioness is currently being given medical attention.

Previously, an 11-year-old male lion named ‘Thor’ also tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from breathing difficulties and loss of appetite for days.

Subsequent, testing confirmed that it had contracted the pandemic currently plaguing the world.

He was then nursed back to health is currently free from the virus.