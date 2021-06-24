President pardons 93 prison inmates including former LTTE cadres

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (June 24) granted presidential pardon to 93 prison inmates to mark the Poson Full Moon Poya day.

Among them, 16 are former LTTE cadres, according to Media Spokesperson of Department of Prison Chandana Ekanayake.

Another 77 have been imprisoned over minor offenses.

Media Spokesperson of Department of Prison Chandana Ekanayake said that former MP Duminda Silva was also among them.