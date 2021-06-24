Man drowns to death; over 20 quarantined

An individual who had drowned to death in a tank in Anamaduwa has tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously.

Accordingly, nearly 20 of his contacts have been directed for the quarantine process, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Anamaduwa Ravi Abeyratne said.

In addition to the 20 first contacts, another 50 persons who have had contacts with the deceased individual have been identified. However, they have acted to abscond the quarantine process, MOH Abeyratne said.

They will be subjected to PCR testing in the near future, Abeyratne added.

The deceased is a 60-year-old father of three. He had died while bathing in a tank in the H8 Village in Anamaduwa on June 22.