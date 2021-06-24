Mahara Prison death row inmates launch hunger strike

A group of 70 death row inmates at the Mahara Prison has launched a hunger strike, the Department of Prisons said.

Media Spokesperson for the Department Chandana Ekanayake said that the inmates launched the hunger strike this afternoon (June 24).

Reportedly, they are demanding their death sentence to be commuted to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, 93 prison inmates, including 16 former LTTE cadres, were released today under presidential pardon to mark the Poson Full Moon Poya day.