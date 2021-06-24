Two killed in motor accident on incomplete Central Expressway

Two killed in motor accident on incomplete Central Expressway

June 24, 2021   09:26 pm

Two persons are reported dead in a motor accident on the Central Expressway which is still under construction.

A motorcycle and a car had collided at the Ebalawatta, Narammala area on the Central Expressway.

Reportedly, the two vehicles have blown up in flames.

The motorcyclist and the pillion rider have succumbed to the injuries, the Police said.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

