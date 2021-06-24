Daily coronavirus case count moves to 1,917

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 689 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,917.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 248,050.

As many as 212,825 recoveries and 2,814 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 32,456 active cases are currently under medical care.