Man carjacks parked vehicle with young woman inside

An individual had hijacked and driven away with a car parked in the Karapitiya Town while a young woman was still inside it.

While the vehicle and the female have been found, the perpetrator has not yet been arrested.

Reportedly, two young females had arrived in the car which was subsequently parked close by to a bank near the Karapitiya Hospital.

One of the women had gone to the bank when an unknown person had carjacked while the other woman was still inside.

The abducted female is a 25-year-old resident of Hiyare, Galle.

Reportedly, the robber had dropped the woman off in Rathgama before driving off with the stolen vehicle.

However, investigations following a complaint had led to the recovery of the vehicle abandoned near Boossa, this morning (June 24).