Updated announcement on isolation orders
June 25, 2021 07:39 am
The isolation orders have been imposed on 10 more localities in five districts effective from 6.00 am today (June 25), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.
Thereby, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:
Badulla District
• Hulankapolla GN Division
Kalutara District
• Abeytenna Watta Main Area in Yatadola GN Division
• Abeytenna Watta Clay Area in Yatadola GN Division
Mannar District
• Talaimannar Pier West
• Talaimannar Pier East
Jaffna District
• Karanavai GN Division
Ratnapura District
• Noragolla Watta Upper Area in Poththakanda GN Division
• Pelmadulla Estate No. 1 Area in Panawenna GN Division
• Pelmadulla Estate No. 5 Area in Panawenna GN Division
• Pelmadulla Estate No. 5 Area Kapuhentota GN Division
In the meantime, the following areas have been isolated with effect from this morning:
Colombo District
• 233 Watta GN Division
• Mahawatte Road