Updated announcement on isolation orders

Updated announcement on isolation orders

June 25, 2021   07:39 am

The isolation orders have been imposed on 10 more localities in five districts effective from 6.00 am today (June 25), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Thereby, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:

Badulla District
Welimada Police Area
• Hulankapolla GN Division

Kalutara District
Mathugama Police Area
• Abeytenna Watta Main Area in Yatadola GN Division
• Abeytenna Watta Clay Area in Yatadola GN Division

Mannar District
Talaimannar Police Area
• Talaimannar Pier West
• Talaimannar Pier East

Jaffna District
Karaveddy Police Area
• Karanavai GN Division

Ratnapura District
Pelmadulla Police Area
• Noragolla Watta Upper Area in Poththakanda GN Division
• Pelmadulla Estate No. 1 Area in Panawenna GN Division
• Pelmadulla Estate No. 5 Area in Panawenna GN Division
• Pelmadulla Estate No. 5 Area Kapuhentota GN Division

In the meantime, the following areas have been isolated with effect from this morning:

Colombo District
Grandpas Police Area
• 233 Watta GN Division
• Mahawatte Road

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed