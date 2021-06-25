Island-wide travel restrictions eased from today

June 25, 2021   08:29 am

The travel restrictions that were in effect across the country have been eased from 4.00 am today (June 25).

However, interprovincial travels will be further restricted until the 5th of July, the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardane noted.

Sri Lanka was hit by a third wave of COVID-19 in mid-April and in a bid to arrest the further spread of the virus, the government imposed countrywide travel restrictions which were effective for nearly a month.

The constraints were temporarily lifted at 4.00 am on Monday (June 21) and were re-imposed at 10.00 pm on Wednesday (June 23) in view of the Poson Poya yesterday.

Dr. Gunawardane added, despite the relaxed island-wide travel restrictions, special constraints have been implemented to limit movement in the Western Province, where a large number of people thronged to Colombo during the travel-restricted period.

