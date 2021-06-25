Another 743 under arrest for flouting quarantine regulations

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 743 more people on Thursday (June 24) for failing to follow health protocols including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while in public, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, majority of the arrests were made in the areas of Kuliyapitiya, Kandy and Matale.

Reportedly, a total of 45,532 arrests with regard to the aforementioned offences have been made since October 30, last year.

Special operations to apprehend people flouting quarantine regulations were resumed from Monday (June 21) although island-wide travel restrictions were eased at 4.00 am. The restrictions came into force again on Wednesday night (June 23) and were lifted at 4.00 am today (June 25). However, constraints to limit interprovincial movement will continue until July 05.

In the meantime, nearly 200 people have been taken into custody over narcotics and alcohol related charges during countrywide police operations carried out yesterday, DIG Rohana added.

He said the officers-in-charge of all police stations have been directed to take immediate action against parties and celebrations involving drugs and alcohol.

The general public can inform the police of any related information via the hotline 1997, the police spokesman stated further.