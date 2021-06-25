Organic fertilizer imports temporarily halted

The government has decided to suspend the importation of organic fertilisers, says the Director-General of Agriculture.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal to import organic fertilizer and natural minerals required for 500,000 hectares of paddy cultivation during 2021/2022 Maha Season.

In addition, organic fertilizer required for 600,000 hectares of the other crops were also to be imported, as per the Cabinet decision.

The approval came after the government decided to ban the import of chemical fertilizers in a bid to promote toxic-free diets.

However, the decision to import organic fertilizers has been overturned, taking into account the possible impacts it could have on local organic fertilizer production.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry announced that the government will be offering Rs.10,000 per hectare to each farmer who produces organic fertilizer.