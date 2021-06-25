Immigration Dept. issues notice on issuance of passports

The Department of Immigration and Emigration, in a media release published today, stated that passports will be issued to a limited number of applicants at its Head Office in Battaramulla as well as at regional offices in Matara, Vavuniya, Kandy and Kurunegala.

The services will be rendered in compliance with all health protocols set in place by the authorities, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration added.

The Department says only the applicants who have essential service requirements should visit the office closest to their place of residence after making an appointment through the contact numbers mentioned below:

To make an appointment for obtaining one-day and normal service passports from Battaramulla Head Office:

Service Working hours To reserve a date Submission of passport applications 9.00 am to 1.00 pm 070 710 1060 / 070 710 1070

To make an appointment for obtaining normal service passports from regional offices:

Branch Contct Number Matara Branch 041 541 2212 / 041 510 4444 Kandy Branch 081 562 4509 / 081 5624470 Vavuniya Branch 025 567 6344 / 025 567 6345 Kurunegala Branch 037 555 0562 / 037 555 0563

Applicants without such reservation will not be allowed to enter the office premises, the Controller-General noted.

In addition, people living in areas where travel restrictions are in effect are requested to refrain from visiting the offices for the time being.

Media Release - Department of Immigration and Emigration 2021-06-25 by Adaderana Online on Scribd