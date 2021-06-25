Committee on High Posts approves several top appointments

The Committee on High Posts has approved the appointments of two ambassadors, three ministerial secretaries and a chairman of a state institution, the Department of Communications of the Parliament said in a statement issued today.

The aforesaid appointments were approved during a meeting of the committee, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on June 23, according to Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Leader of the House of Parliament Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Highways and Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva, Minister of Plantation Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka and MPs W.D.J Seneviratne and Anura Priyadharshana Yapa had attended the meeting.

Mr Dasanayake further stated that approval was given to the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federative Republic of Brazil D.M.S.P Dassanayake and Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. G.M.V Wishwanath Aponsu who was called before the Committee.

The Committee also approved the appointments of Mr. M.N. Ranasinghe as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Production and Supply of Fertilizer and Regulation of Chemical Fertilizer and Insecticide Use, Mr. Vidanapathirana as the Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife & Forest Conservation and Mr. S.M.D.L.K De Alwis as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry.

Approval was also given to Mr. V.P.K Anusha Palpita as the Chairman to the Development Lotteries Board, Mr. Dasanayake added.