Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says he expects President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his address to the nation tonight, will provide answers to six pressing issues faced by people in the country.

He made the following remarks delivering a special statement earlier today (June 25).

Speaking on the recent increase in fuel prices, the Opposition Leader said he expects the government to reverse the move.

He also called for a streamlined, well-planned procedure to be implemented in order to change the country’s fertilizer policy. Premadasa urged the government to provide farmers with free fertilizer this season and upcoming seasons.

Taking up the massive environmental damages caused by fire-wrecked cargo ship X-Press Pearl, the Opposition Leader pointed out that the fisherfolks affected by the incident should be properly compensated. Further, he called for a sustainable plan of action to protect the marine environment.

Premadasa went on to suggest that the government should expeditiously provide solutions for the issues related to online education faced by children as schools remain closed owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Stressing that the government’s intervention to mitigate the pandemic was inadequate, the Opposition Leader urged the government to expedite the vaccination program. He pointed out that 600,000 people are still awaiting the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and that the inoculation program is lethargic.

The Opposition Leader said he expects the government would provide financial concessions to people who lost livelihoods due to the pandemic situation, emphasizing that a mere allowance of Rs. 5,000 is insufficient for people to fulfil their day-to-day needs.