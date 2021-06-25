Sri Lanka can vaccinate 13 million citizens by end of September  President

Sri Lanka expects to vaccinate 13 million of its population against COVID-19 by the end of September, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a televised address to the nation on Friday (June 25).

Speaking on ramping up the national inoculation drive, the President stated that Sri Lanka will be receiving multiple millions of coronavirus vaccines in the coming three months.

Thereby, 4 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine and 2.5 million of Sinovac vaccine are expected to arrive in July. Meanwhile, plans are afoot to obtain 2 million more shots of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the President said further.

In addition, Sri Lanka will be receiving 5 million Sinopharm shots and another 2 million Sputnik V jabs in August. Upon receiving, 3 million more Sinopharm vaccines in September, Sri Lanka will be able to inoculate 13 million people by the end of September this year, he went on to say.

“Accordingly, we can vaccinate almost everyone over the age of 30 by that time and this is a very satisfactory situation.”

Inoculation drive successfully is moving forward in each district now. Over 3 million already vaccinated, the President added.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa - Address to the Nation 2021-06-25 by Adaderana Online on Scribd