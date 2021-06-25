Sri Lanka registers 1,859 COVID cases within the day

Sri Lanka registers 1,859 COVID cases within the day

June 25, 2021   11:06 pm

The Health Ministry says 620 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (June 25) increasing the daily count of positive cases to 1,859.

All new cases reported within the day have been associated with the New Year cluster. 

This brings the tally of confirmed infections of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 249,909.

As many as 214,668 recoveries and 2,862 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, more than 32,000 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed