Four more localities under isolation
June 26, 2021 07:13 am
Four localities in Kegalle District have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 26), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) says.
Thereby, the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:
Kegalle District
• Hinguloya GN Division
• Mahawatta GN Division
• Denseworth Watta in Algoda GN Division
• Helamada GN Division
Meanwhile, the isolation orders issued on Nahena GN Division in Kiribathgoda Police Area of Gampaha District have been lifted from this morning.