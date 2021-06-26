Four more localities under isolation

June 26, 2021   07:13 am

Four localities in Kegalle District have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (June 26), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) says.

Thereby, the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Kegalle District
Mawanella Police Area
• Hinguloya GN Division
• Mahawatta GN Division

Dehiowita Police Area
• Denseworth Watta in Algoda GN Division

Kegalle Police Area
• Helamada GN Division


Meanwhile, the isolation orders issued on Nahena GN Division in Kiribathgoda Police Area of Gampaha District have been lifted from this morning.

