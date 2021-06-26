Asela Sampath arrested over false claims on vaccine adulteration

Consumer rights activist Asela Sampath has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department on Friday night (June 25), DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Sampath was taken into custody in the area of Pelenwatte, Piliyandala over a misleading statement he had made on social media platforms, the police spokesman added.

The probes into the matter were initiated following a complaint filed by the General Manager of the National Medicine Regulatory Authority (NMRA) several days ago.

The CID has gathered more information on the matter by analysing the comments posted by various individuals with regard to the relevant statement.

Reportedly, Asela Sampath has alleged that local authorities are involved in adulterating the AstraZeneca vaccines before rolling out the jabs in Sri Lanka.